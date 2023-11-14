The "why" is difficult to answer, quite philosophical. Maybe because nobody asked for it, or it was an oversight to implement it, or it should work but it doesn't. In any case, it's certainly worth noting that in the email panel, it's not easily possible.

Checking this out I realize that you can use the search field above the message list to filter the entire list of all your newsfeeds just as you can filter the messages within a specific newsfeed - but you can only save the search as a permanent filter in the specific feed, not when you search all feeds. The same is true for labels, mailing lists, etc. I have filed bug "VB-101645 [Mail] Can't save filter when searching in a full category (Feeds, Mailing Lists, Labels)" about this.