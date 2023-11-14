Schedule Sending
Send later or schedule sending is vital for me.
Fastmail does this easily but there is no option in Vivaldi.
Is it planned?
mib3berlin
@bkeevins
Hi, we have a feature request about but it have only 4 user votes in one Year.
Sp I guess no.
Cheers, mib
Shame. I really like Vivaldi.
mib3berlin
@bkeevins
You can vote with the like button if you like:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/71118/schedule-emails-and-follow-up-reminders-boomerang
I'm sure I have already. I've voted again.