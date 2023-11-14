Wrong Sent folder
-
I cannot believe this has not been fixed yet.
Sent items on my Fastmail account are uploaded to a new sent folder rather than using the one already there.
Why can't Vivaldi work out which is the correct folder - it's already there - or let me set it manually?
-
@bkeevins
Hi, I guess it was never reported to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
Or did you report it?
I setup a test account and messages are in the correct send folder:
-
I've reported it several times. It's the main reason why I'm so surprised it's not been fixed.
I can see from your screenshot your Sent messages are going in a folder called Sent.
The sent folder in Fastmail is called Sent Items when you use the official Fastmail site or app.
-
@bkeevins
Hm, I don't understand.
Please add the bug number from your report, I can look about the status.
-
Try to edit the folders in Fastmail. You'll see the Sent folder has Sent Items in brackets.
-
@bkeevins
I still not understand but I want spend not more time on this.
I bet we have some Fastmail user here to check this.