(BUG) Extensions arent showing properly. Duplicates are showing up if hide/unpin or unhide/pin them.
Tried with a new profile but issue is same.
Also empty spaces and blank space where icon of the extension should show up.
@LoneRanger12 Yes, weird bug.
As i know, the duplication is a know and reported bug.
@DoctorG Ok. So, next update would resolve this? Also, icons not showing for pinned extensions?
@LoneRanger12 said in (BUG) Extensions arent showing properly. Duplicates are showing up if hide/unpin or unhide/pin them.:
next update would resolve this
I do not know. I hope a fix will be made in a next version.
@LoneRanger12 I do not see the issue with 6.5.3189.3.
You can install Vivaldi Snapshot (what is a Snapshot) as Standalone install version, that will not tangle your Vivaldi Stable Settings in case of issues in Snapshot.
Would be interesting to know if the issue is for you on 6.5?
If you can reproduce on 6.5, then report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG Can I use dev or black colored or snapshot as separate entity that doesn't causes issues with default and its data? Because in past, it has caused so I choose only one version at a time.
@LoneRanger12 For tests you can install Vivaldi Stable or Snapshot with its Installer → option Extended as a Standalone to desired program folder; running such Standalone will not tanger your other Vivaldi profile.
⇒ https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
Not able to see anything else than default on homepage or download section.
Or am I missing something? Should dev/snapshot version also be on homepage or download section like chrome or firefox or edge has?
@DoctorG Not even at bottom unlike chrome or edge or brave.
@LoneRanger12 Please excuse my post, was missing important information for you.
Now: Snapshots are found at https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/snapshots/.
↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ On this page, on the right in the box, the latest versions for download installer are listed.
@DoctorG Should this be redirected to someone who wants to download better or different version if they are unaware of snapshot?
If I choose snapshot under desktop (windows, which should again be specified as desktop can be mac, linux or windows) , it brings to blog post.
@LoneRanger12 Yes, in the blog post of Snapshot
3189.3 all information about new features is shown and there download URLs are listed.
It is asking for update not install. And as I said before, I dont want it to meddle with default vivaldi installed or its data whatsoever.
Also, no indication when downloading whether this is snapshot or not. This is simply like normal default.
Also when downloading (from blog post, again weird way to download) it doesnt specify in the name of being snapshot.
No dedicated or different folder for vivaldi snapshot, all in one vivaldi folder, thus causing overlapping and loss of data.
@LoneRanger12 Use installation Type "Standalone" ans type a folder which is not ...\Local\Vivaldi\ for example C:\Us...\Local\Vivaldi-Snapshot\
@DoctorG You havent answered any of my questions.
@LoneRanger12 said in (BUG) Extensions arent showing properly. Duplicates are showing up if hide/unpin or unhide/pin them.:
@DoctorG You havent answered any of my questions.
I am sorry, seems i mixed up posts or missed something.
Please be so kind to post the questions here.
I try to answer now.
- a fix for the bug is not ready for a 6.4 Stable.
- The issue is not in current 6.5 Snapshot. A Snapshot is a pre-Stable version, which has fixed bugs and new features.
- You can find download links for latest Snapshots on https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/snapshots/
- If you want to test the Snapshot, start Installer, use "Advanced", for "Install Type" select Standalone, for target directory use one which is not the current ...AppData\Local\Vivaldi, use something like C:\Users......\AppData\Local\Vivaldi-Snapshot\
@DoctorG Just got an update but the bug still exists as the current post one is also.
Also, I tried snapshot as you said with portable option and bug still exists.
-
mib3berlin
@LoneRanger12
Hi, please check the change logs if a new version is published, this one was only a Chromium update.
No idea if the bug with doubled extension icon is even reported to the bug tracker.
I cant find a report.
Cheers, mib