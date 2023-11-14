Inconsistent "Translate Page" Visibility in Vivaldi Auto-Detection
nazmulridoy
Please Make the "Translate Page" Button Always Visible
Currently, Vivaldi tries to detect the language of the website. If the site has a handful of English words, it doesn't even bother to give me the option to choose the language. There are countless websites (e.g., https://github.com/yonggekkk/Cloudflare-workers-pages-vless) out there where multilingual people talk in different threads. But if Vivaldi detects English words, it refuses to show the "Translate Page" option. In fact, when I try to force Vivaldi to translate using a keyboard shortcut or context menu, it doesn't work either, as it still thinks it's an English website and can't translate English to English. Instead of deciding what language to choose, it should at least leave us an option to choose it ourselves, and then it wouldn't be a problem.
mib3berlin
@nazmulridoy
Hi, all browser try to detect and Chrome, Edge detect English.
I get the TP option on this page but the translation is odd.
Disable ad blocker help a bit.
My UI setting is English UK.
To be honest, Vivaldi cant compare with the big two in translation, they spend billions of $ for Years to get there.
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@nazmulridoy With such pages, select the text, and choose the language manually, or open the Translate Panel, select some Chinese text, and choose the language. Thereafter, you can translate other Chinese text by selecting it.
nazmulridoy
@Pesala Yeah, that seems like the only way. But if I could forcibly choose the correct language, I believe the "Translate Page" feature would work. Auto-detection can still be helpful, but if the "Translate Page" button remains visible and allows me to change the language, that would be even more helpful. (If I remember correctly, MS Edge lets you change the language whenever you want.)
I agree, this has to be disconnected from the Vivaldi UI language. For example, one would like to read lengthy articles written in english in his native (or another) language. Having to switch the whole UI and restart the browser, then revert it with a restart again for just a page is just crazy.
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/62418/allow-translation-of-all-websites Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
