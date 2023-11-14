@wintercoast, Vivaldi is for everyone, not only for poweruser. Poweruser only in the sense that they are those that can fully take advantage of the potential that Vivaldi has, but Vivaldi also offers the possibility of making it appear as simple and tacky as IE, you can have a full online suite or a minimal browser and anything in between, that is the advatage of Vivaldi.

"Slimline"Firefox or Brave, or any other fork of Chromium or Gecko are not "lighter" than Vivaldi (95% of the weight of a browser is the engine. For this reason, it is not worth changing it for another browser, if you can configure it as minimalist as you want.

All of the really Lightweight browsers use different engines with only basic functions (Searchbar, bookmarks and little else), or ar fully text based (eg.Lynx, no images, no videos, no multimedia, pure text, works even in a shoe box).