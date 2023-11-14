A suggestion: Vivaldi-Lite
Here's the thing, for a lot of people (myself included) Vivaldi's customization is the major draw. The other features (email, calendar, Mastodon, built in game, etc.) are all "not web browser" stuff. For some, those will be nice to have, for others, they're just added stuff we either don't need or have other implementations for. For the latter group, I suggest "Vivaldi-Lite". All of the customization without the added extra bits. I honestly think it will expand the overall appeal of your browser.
Look at it this way. Firefox outlasted Mozilla (well, maybe SeaMonkey is still out there but, you get the idea).
wolfthecatbreeder
Most people I know are not geeky and simply want a browser that does not require any adjustment or tweaking of their own. In fact the mobile version of Vivaldi is the experience they probably would enjoy when using a browser on computers. The desktop version of Vivaldi already offers a "simplified" option upon installation, but I think it will help more people to adapt to Vivaldi if a even more minimal "mobile experience" or "lighter mode" is added as the 3rd option.
@jkmooney This request appears from time to time, it is a "Will Not Do" - or "Done" in the sense that V. offers a basic and a power-level mode on first launch -, with things like memory consumption explained and very few votes, ending up in the archive. For example Just the browser
In that sense, I'm...
DapperPop5475
I agree wholeheartedly. I want a browser, period; not a suite. I've no use for an integrated email client nor a calendar (what I have is much better). But unlike you, I also do not want the endless customization. The browser is just a tool to get me to where I want to go and that is all it is. I've no loyalty to the brand, no need to mess with color schemes, no care for the many other customizations relating to tabs etc. The concept behind Vivaldi is attractive and its stress on privacy and security are huge draws. I can't tell you how many times I've installed it, only to uninstall it after a few weeks. But I remain hopeful that some day it might offer a lite version. Until then, I stick with Brave stripped of its Rewards and crypto wallet.
@jkmooney The examples you gave might not have been the best ones, since aren't they all off by default? I don't think you see any of them, or other things, like Sync, unless you enable them (or otherwise seek them out). They're not running and out of sight.
Now, if you're talking disk footprint, maybe there's a case, but what is it now, 110MB or something like that? That's a drop in the bucket. Your profile is massively larger than that.
Pesala Ambassador
@jkmooney This request comes up from time to time. It is always tagged as WILL NOT DO.
Make a Version for Super Low-end Devices, could be called Vivaldi Lite.
Just disable features that you do not use, then they will not consume any resources.
@jkmooney, Vivaldi light don't make much sense, Vivaldi isn't heavier as any other Chromium browser, quite the contrary. Anyway, as @Pesala said, disable the features you don't want, that save some bytes of the script (Vivaldi is a gutted Chromium + 5% the script for the UI).
Frm all browsers I've tested, only Otter and SSuite Netsurf (this one only Windows) are faster, both with different own engines, but also without much features. Firefox and other Gecko forks are slower than Vivaldi.
wintercoast
@DapperPop5475 said in A suggestion: Vivaldi-Lite:
I want a browser, period; not a suite. I've no use for an integrated email client nor a calendar (what I have is much better). But unlike you, I also do not want the endless customization. The browser is just a tool to get me to where I want to go and that is all it is.
The rationale for Vivaldi was specifically for the power user and not you! If you've arrived here anyway you've arrived at the wrong place and should opt for another browser. Raw Chromium or maybe one of the slimline Firefox clones? Brave is another alternative, although now users are complaining that it's adding too much stuff!
@wintercoast, Vivaldi is for everyone, not only for poweruser. Poweruser only in the sense that they are those that can fully take advantage of the potential that Vivaldi has, but Vivaldi also offers the possibility of making it appear as simple and tacky as IE, you can have a full online suite or a minimal browser and anything in between, that is the advatage of Vivaldi.
"Slimline"Firefox or Brave, or any other fork of Chromium or Gecko are not "lighter" than Vivaldi (95% of the weight of a browser is the engine. For this reason, it is not worth changing it for another browser, if you can configure it as minimalist as you want.
All of the really Lightweight browsers use different engines with only basic functions (Searchbar, bookmarks and little else), or ar fully text based (eg.Lynx, no images, no videos, no multimedia, pure text, works even in a shoe box).
wintercoast
@Catweazle said in A suggestion: Vivaldi-Lite:
Vivaldi is for everyone, not only for poweruser.
Technically, yes. But I remember when it was first announced that its focus was to be Power Users and they weren't necessarily competing with other browsers for all users.
Re: the slimline stuff, I get you but so many users moan about the very existence of features they don't care for regardless of whether they actually make a difference re: speed.
I don't use bookmarks. Please remove the bookmark feature from the browser. It's just bloat. Please also remove the ability to add extensions. All features I need, like mouse gestures, sessions, ad blocking, password manager etc. are implemented in Vivaldi as normal features. The ability to add extensions is just useless bloat.
It's funny that people get irritated that a browser integrates an email client, however nobody complains that their email program HAS to integrate a web browser in order to render HTML emails. Mastodon is a bookmark. The game... well at least Vivaldia is a bit more interesting than Firefox's Unicorn Pong
Here is an article from 2007 where they wonder how Firefox has become so bloated ... feature creep.
https://www.wired.com/2007/05/more-firefox-bloat-say-it-aint-so-mozilla/
@WildEnte Please, there's no "irritation" here, I"m just making a suggestion. Honestly, you're entitled to your opinion but, can we keep the conversation elevated? Do we need this sarcasm?
...as for everyone else's suggestions. I kinda got the whole she-bang when I installed Vivaldi but, let me see if I can simply disable all the things I don't really need and compare the memory footprint to "Chromium". All things considered, Vivaldi is one of the best Chromium based browsers I've run across. My question was posted because I'm a fan.
@DapperPop5475 Take a look at the current version of Chromium right now..
@wintercoast Yes, it appears I have arrived at the wrong place. If you'd read all of my post you would have seen that I already do use Brave (having stripped out certain features). Anyway, thanks for the heads-up and suggestions. I'll unsubscribe in a few days.
@WildEnte Whoa, WildEnte. I've always appreciated your posts but I think you're sort of misrepresenting what a few of us have said. I'm not asking for these features you mentioned to be stripped out of the suite. I understand that they're useful to millions who love Vivaldi and more power to them. From my perspective, I was hoping for a "lite version" in which these things "are already stripped out" and it only remains to download that lite version and run with it. The plethora of options is quite daunting to many users who just want to escape Google Chrome and MS Edge no longer trusting these companies. And I'm not irritated at all. I thought that opinions were welcomed on the forum and that not all opinions would necessarily be amenable to Vivaldi as it currently stands. Was I wrong?
@DapperPop5475 said in A suggestion: Vivaldi-Lite:
thought that opinions were welcomed on the forum and that not all opinions would necessarily be amenable to Vivaldi as it currently stands. Was I wrong?
@jkmooney said in A suggestion: Vivaldi-Lite:
Do we need this sarcasm?
I was trying to point out that it's next to impossible to decide what features exactly are essential and which are not, and chose to go over the top to make this particularly obvious. Clearly a web browser needs bookmarks rather than an integrated email client, but there is never going to be a "lite" version because noone could ever agree on "lite".
I meant my post to be taken humorously, not to shoot anyone down. The word "irritated" might have a stronger connotation in English than in german, making my post sound more aggressive than intended. I understand that what I thought was irony can be seen as sarcasm. Don't take the spot personal or as an attack but if you did, know that this is not intended and I apologize to you. Differing opinions are important - without a debate there is no progress.
Let me know if you feel I should delete my post - the forum is supposed to be fun, friendly and non-toxic. I guess that this reply juxtaposed to my previous post might be stronger pointing THAT out than if I deleted it.
Pesala Ambassador
Vivaldi Lite is a Non-starter
- It would double the number of versions to be developed, tested, and maintained
- It would not offer anything new. Users who don't need the extra features do not have to enable them
- Those of us who have been following and using Vivaldi from the start, have heard all these arguments multiple times. More features and customisation have been added in the last eight and a half years, and the wish-list for more has grown to over 5,100.
- Unused features can be hidden, and do not use resources, apart from some disk space, which is tiny compared to the space used by users’ data.
Semenov-Sherin
My mom uses Vivaldi on her phone, but everytime I have to chech the settings.
@WildEnte Thanks for the clarification. No need to delete anything. I appreciate your approach and welcome the information. I'm understanding the issue a little better now and in truth, I probably am wasting my time with a browser that I now know is something that I likely wouldn't use on a regular basis. Ah well... different strokes for different folks, I guess. Take care.