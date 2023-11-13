[Missing feature] Show bookmark bar on hover?
-
fbinnzhivko
Is Vivaldi has this option:
Show bookmarks on hover ?
-
@fbinnzhivko I think I saw it in the Customization section https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/43/customizations-extensions some years ago...
-
mib3berlin
@fbinnzhivko
Hi, we have a feature request from 2020 but it get 0 user votes.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53055/bookmark-bar-hover-button
I guess it is by design, except of the status bar nothing work on hover in Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin this points exactly to the modification thread I was talking about