Center bookmarks in bookmarks bar does not work anymore
-
Hey,
I have used the following custom CSS to center my bookmarks in the bookmark bar (similar to Safari)
.bookmark-bar .observer { justify-content: center; }
Somehow, after the last Update this does not work anymore. Does anyknow why? Was there a change in the GUI?
I checked under experiments that custom css/scripts is still active, the "center bookmarks.css" in its folder and also the folder is still linked with its path in the vivaldi settings.
And as im already asking - is there a way to just use tampermonkey to manipulate the browser GUI without the need to create .css files in a dedicated folder or does tampermonkey does not have that much control over the browsers gui, as its just an browser extension?
Thanks!
-
Hi, your code seems to work fine here, testing in a clean profile of 6.4 Stable.
You need to learn to use the UI inspect tools to figure out where your CSS fails.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools
But one very important thing:
The CSS files cannot have spaces in their names. This is nothing new, it's been like this "for ever".
-
@Pathduck I just removed the space within the .css filename and it works again. Looks like changing the name from "test.css" to "center bookmarks.css" after all the months without fully restarting the browser was not the best idea a few weeks ago. And now the forced restart of the browser, because of the update, broke it, without my brain building the connection that it could have something to do with the renaming a few weeks ago.
Thanks!
-
@termel Just restart your browser daily. When I'm done browsing, I close the browser.
Saves a lot of headache
Also: "Correlation does not imply causation"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Correlation_does_not_imply_causation
And as im already asking - is there a way to user tampermonkey to manipulate the browser GUI?
No, user scripts can only modify web pages. Modding the UI is unique to Vivaldi.
-
Thanks a lot!
-
@termel Another tip: Once you learn to open the UI devtools inspector, if you go into Sources tab you should find the following:
This shows the loaded CSS mods in Vivaldi. This could've let you deduce that the files with spaces were not loaded.
It's also extremely useful for modifying and testing your code on the fly - just be warned that the changes are not saved here, that's more advanced developer stuff. But useful for testing your changes before copying into the CSS files.