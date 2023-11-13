Hey,

I have used the following custom CSS to center my bookmarks in the bookmark bar (similar to Safari)

.bookmark-bar .observer { justify-content: center; }

Somehow, after the last Update this does not work anymore. Does anyknow why? Was there a change in the GUI?

I checked under experiments that custom css/scripts is still active, the "center bookmarks.css" in its folder and also the folder is still linked with its path in the vivaldi settings.

And as im already asking - is there a way to just use tampermonkey to manipulate the browser GUI without the need to create .css files in a dedicated folder or does tampermonkey does not have that much control over the browsers gui, as its just an browser extension?

Thanks!