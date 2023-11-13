Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Just a short note to wish my Icelandic colleagues on this forum the best of luck with the recent eruptions. I know you are sort of used to these events but it has to be scary as hell. Stay safe!
