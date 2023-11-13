Why the favicon icons of sites added to sidebar within vivaldi browser missing?
-
LoneRanger12
Why the favicon icons of sites added to sidebar within vivaldi browser missing?
This issue is for long and not limited to system pages as previously posted here,
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92436/why-the-favicon-icons-of-system-pages-within-vivaldi-browser-missing?_=1699895991167
-
mib3berlin
@LoneRanger12
Hi, no idea why the X favicon not appear automatically but if you bookmark the page it does.
You can delete the bookmark after it shows in the panel if you don't need it, the favicon is saved.