I've experienced this on the desktop version for both Windows and MacOS. When I see it, the issue is only observed on a single isolated tab but I will right click to close and only see the option to "Close tabs to the Left" as an option. Moving to other tabs and right clicking will present both Left/Right options. Moving to tabs in either direction of the one I'm attempting does provide the option as expected.

I'm on the latest version as of today, utilizing workspaces, and I almost always have tab stacks in the mix but those are always in the left-most position and do not fall into the mix of tabs I wish to close to the right. I only utilize this when trying to close 2+ individual tabs to the right. I also want to note, when the issue is encountered it can be any position within the list of open individual tabs, it does not seem to have anything to do with location in relation to the tab stacks.

Resolving/Reproducing

Once the option is not available on a particular tab, I've not found a way to get it to return (changing active tabs, refreshing affected/other tabs, changing tab position, etc) as once a tab is affected it persists until that tab is closed. I have not been able to reproduce this issue via any defined steps, for all I can tell to this point the issue seems random.

In the screenshots below, the tabs NOT in the stacks are all from the same site, the 4th tab is the forum.

No option

Same session, same tabs, but right click on the next tab over and the option presents.

I am also presented with the option to close all tabs to the right if I right click on the tab stack to the left, which would include closing the tab that does NOT show the option.