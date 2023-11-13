Default settings of vivaldi browser doesnt provide secure DNS
-
LoneRanger12
Default settings of vivaldi browser doesnt provide secure DNS
If I use default settings for DNS within vivaldi browser desktop then with DNS test (https://dnscheck.tools), it shows net provider's DNS settings (not secure), but if I go to "vivaldi://settings/security" and change it to something like cloudflare DNS, then do the same test, it shows the CF DNS to be resolving those requests. The default google DNS from vivaldi seems to be leaking or not working or not secure enough. And if I compare this to vivaldi android, this needs working to be enough called vivaldi secure and private browser.
Same results are with other DNS leak tests like,
https://www.purevpn.com/dns-leak-test
-
@LoneRanger12 The default setting in Chromium (and Vivaldi) is "With your current service provider". It will detect if you have set one of the recognised providers as your OS DNS resolver and switch to it.
https://blog.chromium.org/2020/05/a-safer-and-more-private-browsing-DoH.html
There are no settings in Vivaldi's UI for DoH - you have to go into the Chromium settings to change it.
-
@Pathduck But what vivaldi promises of secure and private if I have to still go to chromium settings? Others have slowly but finally brought it in their own settings. Also, what google DNS exists if that is the case?
-
@LoneRanger12 Yes, but not in Vivaldi yet. It is how it is.
Also, what google DNS exists if that is the case?
I do not understand this question, maybe a language issue?
-
@Pathduck Google dns in vivaldi browser?
-
@LoneRanger12 It's right there:
-
@LoneRanger12 It's right there:
-
@Pathduck I am talking about desktop version and not mobile and I know multiple DNS in settings.
-
@Pathduck Check my first green color image in post.
-
@LoneRanger12 Yes, desktop.
chrome://settings/security
There are no DoH settings in Vivaldi UI, as already said.
-
@Pathduck It should have been. By now.