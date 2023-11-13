Default settings of vivaldi browser doesnt provide secure DNS

If I use default settings for DNS within vivaldi browser desktop then with DNS test (https://dnscheck.tools), it shows net provider's DNS settings (not secure), but if I go to "vivaldi://settings/security" and change it to something like cloudflare DNS, then do the same test, it shows the CF DNS to be resolving those requests. The default google DNS from vivaldi seems to be leaking or not working or not secure enough. And if I compare this to vivaldi android, this needs working to be enough called vivaldi secure and private browser.

Same results are with other DNS leak tests like,

https://ipleak.net

https://www.purevpn.com/dns-leak-test