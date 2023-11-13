Why the favicon icons of system pages within vivaldi browser missing?
LoneRanger12
@LoneRanger12 Which pages?
@Pathduck vivaldi://password-manager/passwords
@Pathduck vivaldi://about/
@Pathduck vivaldi://settings
@LoneRanger12
I'm guessing you mean the
chrome://urls. Users are not really meant to open these unless really necessary, they are not part of the Vivaldi UI.
chrome://password-manager/passwords
This is the new Chromium password manager. I guess it would be nice to have an icon here, but nothing important IMO.
vivaldi://about/
I guess this one should have an icon, but it's never had one. Not that important IMO.
vivaldi://settings
Again I'm guessing you mean
chrome://settings?
When you copy these urls they will change to
vivaldi://.
Vivaldi's settings have an icon, Chromium's settings do not.
They do have an icon if you bookmark them, but not in the tab bar.
@Pathduck Everyone has favicons but only in vivaldi it is missing, I have also tried other chromium browsers which are not chrome or edge and they also adopted those identifiers.