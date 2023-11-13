@LoneRanger12

I'm guessing you mean the chrome:// urls. Users are not really meant to open these unless really necessary, they are not part of the Vivaldi UI.

chrome://password-manager/passwords

This is the new Chromium password manager. I guess it would be nice to have an icon here, but nothing important IMO.

vivaldi://about/

I guess this one should have an icon, but it's never had one. Not that important IMO.

vivaldi://settings

Again I'm guessing you mean chrome://settings ?

When you copy these urls they will change to vivaldi:// .

Vivaldi's settings have an icon, Chromium's settings do not.

They do have an icon if you bookmark them, but not in the tab bar.