BUG: After batch opening a folder of bookmarks via a nickname, the newly opened tabs are arranged in the wrong order...
After batch opening a folder of bookmarks via a nickname, the newly opened tabs are arranged in the wrong order. You can test this by creating a test folder like in the above screenshot and add these bookmarks into it and assign a nickname to the folder...
TEST
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/3
Nickname: t
When opening via a nickname, the newly opened tabs are arranged in the wrong order, like this...
For comparison, when opening via a middle click, the order is maintained, although it is backwards, like this...
Please fix, by pushing the eaten tab forward in the direction the tabs are opening, as the leading tab. And keep the focus on the leading tab instead of the last opened tab.
[bug reported VB-101597]
DoctorG Ambassador
@TsunamiZ I can not reproduce it with 6.4 Stable and internal 6.5 Nightly.
I see all tabs in order: 1 2 3 in tab bar.
try testing again after changing your "new tab position" setting to "after active tab".
@TsunamiZ I tried with a new profile before. And that worked.
Testers an not reproduce bugs if you make own settings and you do not report that in bug report page.
Please create a complete test description and send as a reply to report mail of VB-101597!
ok, i sent that extra info to the bug report.
@TsunamiZ Thanks.
the bug is officially confirmed, thanks.
the bug is officially confirmed
I know
thanks for confirming it. i just wanted to mention it here too, so other people know.