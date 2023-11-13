Hi fellow Vivaldi fans,

I have one thing that drives me crazy: I use Vivaldi as standard browser on my main monitor and I have a second Vivaldi window open for Google Chat on my (smaller) second Monitor.

There, in the second window, I zoom the Google Chat website (which runs via the gmail.com domain) to 125%, otherwise it is too small.

This leads to my Gmail tab in the main window on the primary monitor also being zoomed to 125% which looks awful.

I could not find a way to unlink this - I need to set different zoom levels for the same domain between separate Vivaldi windows.

Is there a way to do this? This really drives me crazy.

Thanks!