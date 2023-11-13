Unlink zoom level between multiple Vivaldi windows for same domain
-
Hi fellow Vivaldi fans,
I have one thing that drives me crazy: I use Vivaldi as standard browser on my main monitor and I have a second Vivaldi window open for Google Chat on my (smaller) second Monitor.
There, in the second window, I zoom the Google Chat website (which runs via the gmail.com domain) to 125%, otherwise it is too small.
This leads to my Gmail tab in the main window on the primary monitor also being zoomed to 125% which looks awful.
I could not find a way to unlink this - I need to set different zoom levels for the same domain between separate Vivaldi windows.
Is there a way to do this? This really drives me crazy.
Thanks!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Jaws Run a different Vivaldi instance on your second monitor.
- Install Stable as default for all users
- Install Snapshot as Standalone in its own folder. To share bookmarks, notes, etc., sync the two instances.
-
@Jaws This is a known bug. VB-100673. Hopefully it will be fixed soon as it has had many reports.
-
Thanks for pointing that out - I was searching but did not come across that for some reason.
Also, here some progress has been reported: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91974/bug-report-pages-under-the-same-domain-now-share-the-same-zoom-level