Is Calendar Updating Properly?
-
It doesn't seem to update from one day to the next automatically. Maybe it's bc pc sleeps at night, but then I would think, Calendar would update to proper day on awakening. Anyone else?
-
In which direction? I have noticed that sometimes not all entries from vivaldi are found on the caldav server, so there can apparently be a discrepancy, but I don't know when this happens.
I have not noticed it the other way around (i.e. vivaldi not showing events from the server) yet.
-
@jumpsq said in Is Calendar Updating Properly?:
In which direction?
@jumpsq The incident I was reporting was going forward.
But I'm seeing all kinds of calendar weirdness & I'm trying to nail down. I sync a lot w Google calendar so there may be something there. I also can't understand what sets the calendar options of what data to show. Vivaldi is "All Events" Google is "Only Events"....,
-
Hello, When i add event in vivaldi for example 21.11.2023, in android google calendar i see event at 20.11.2023.
-
mib3berlin
@seba881
Hi, please add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Work fine for me with Vivaldi 6.4.3160.44 on Opensuse Linux.
-
Vivaldi 5.6.2867.62 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
System operacyjny Windows 7 Service Pack 1 (Build 7601.24546)
JavaScript V8 10.8.168.25
User agent (id przeglądarki) Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.1; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/108.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Now, i think it's a little old version Vivaldi I check it....
-
mib3berlin
@seba881
Hi, you cant update on Windows 7, 5.6 is the latest version.
They are both a little old.
-
Yes, saw....
-
eggert Vivaldi Team
@seba881 We have had some bugs where incorrect handling of timezones can cause events to show on wrong days. Can't say for sure if you are being hit by that, but I find it likely. Unfortunately if that is the case there is not much that we can do since backporting fixes to old unsupported versions is too much work for our small team.
-
eggert Vivaldi Team
@janrif Could you explain a little more what you mean by calendar not updating from day to day. Is it to do with events not being updated; which day is selected / displayed; or something else?
-
@eggert said in Is Calendar Updating Properly?:
@janrif Could you explain a little more what you mean by calendar not updating from day to day. Is it to do with events not being updated; which day is selected / displayed; or something else?
Hi @eggert. Hope you had a nice wknd.
Let's see if I can clarify. So I have a calendar in the month view focused on day x. All events are already entered for day x,y,z etc. At the end of day (x), my system goes to sleep rather than turning power off. The next day I wake system up & look at calendar month view. Focus is still on day (x). All data is displayed correctly.
HTH TIA
BTW, a very helpful forum member showed me how to add event colors in Vivaldi calendar. Made a big difference bc I use multiple calendars .
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/72905/clearly-visible-calendar-events/4?_=1700847805847link url