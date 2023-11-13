I have multiple screens. Some are horizontal with a 16x9 aspect ratio, some are vertical in 9x16, and one has 16x19. Depending on which screen the browser is in, the best position of the tabs and address bar changes.

When it is on the vertical screens, I find it best to have the tabs as graphical thumbnails on the bottom of the screen so I can visually see their content without the fold of the webpage that is open having a too short fold, - along with the address bar, so that the mouse travel is short from the OS task bar.

When it is on the horizontal screen, I find it best to have the tabs without thumbnails on the left of the browser and the address bar on the top in order to maximize the space before the website fold with all the scrolling etc.

It would be killer if the browser could have style profiles that reacted to the aspect ratio of the browser, so when it is vertically stretched (on a vertical screen) it could use the first setup, and when made horizontally stretched then it would use the second one, etc. Right now, switching these setting every time I move the browser between screens is fatiguing.