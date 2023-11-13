Vivaldi 6.4.3160.42 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision

OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.2364)

how setup search engine to search in adress bar?

i was using google, and at vivaldi search settings its like this:

{google:baseURL}search?q=%s&{google:originalQueryForSuggestion}{google:prefetchSource}{google:sourceId}{google:contextualSearchVersion}ie={inputEncoding}

so if i add anything else like www.startpage.com (or any other serach engine) and i type anything it takes me to the search engine, and i would have to type again - i CANNOT search from the adress bad

tried replacing google for startpage in the code above, but it doesnt work

thanks