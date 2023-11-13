Iceland Volcano Eruption ‘Days Away’
It looks like things are hotting up in Fagradalsfjall.
RÚV has a live updating article on this: https://www.ruv.is/english/2023-11-10-residents-of-the-eastern-part-of-the-city-allowed-in-to-collect-their-belongings-396249
does this have any implications at all for any aspect of vivaldi's staff & operations / systems?
@ybjrepnfr The worst case scenario would be if it erupts underwater as this will create lots of ash, which could pose a threat depending on where the wind blows it, and flight disruption, etc. The fault is fairly close to the ocean, so it could go either way.
@LonM yes i've read that, but tbh i meant a more direct, immediate, physical threat. aren't v's servers in iceland? what if magma destroys those? do any v staff live in / near any active areas? are they in imminent danger?
@ybjrepnfr I don't think anyone's worried the whole island will explode
Apparently, one of the employees had to be evacuated but that's it. Bad enough for the ones affected of course.
Basically, they're worried about a repeat of this:
https://www.visiticeland.com/article/the-heimaey-eruption
@Pathduck said in Iceland Volcano Eruption ‘Days Away’:
will explode
alright then, wotabout instead
burn down, fall over & then sink into the swamp
I have to hoarding potatoes....
@ybjrepnfr I was thinking - if the magma gets in the sea, that'd be a good thing right, as there would be new land eventually.
However I slept through most of Volcanology class, and apparently this would be a Very Bad Thing