Picture-in-Picture direct full-screen playback still doesn't have the
-
Poto Ambassador
I suggested this feature a long time ago
Double click on picture-in-picture to play directly in full screen, double click on the full screen video again to resume picture-in-picture playback
Picture-in-Picture currently does not respond to double-clicking, it's an idle operation.
Why don't you make it possible to switch to fullscreen playback?
Users usually play the video in picture-in-picture, see the interesting plot they want to watch it seriously in full screen, and after watching it, resume picture-in-picture to continue to omit playing the less important video progress.