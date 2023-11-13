I suggested this feature a long time ago

Double click on picture-in-picture to play directly in full screen, double click on the full screen video again to resume picture-in-picture playback

Picture-in-Picture currently does not respond to double-clicking, it's an idle operation.

Why don't you make it possible to switch to fullscreen playback?

Users usually play the video in picture-in-picture, see the interesting plot they want to watch it seriously in full screen, and after watching it, resume picture-in-picture to continue to omit playing the less important video progress.