Here's how I want to experience it

Hide the volume bar in the picture-in-picture, scroll the mouse wheel in the picture-in-picture to adjust the volume, and show the current volume bar in the bottom left corner.

Note that the volume bar is not normally displayed. Users can directly move the mouse to the picture-in-picture and scroll the wheel to adjust the desired volume. The volume bar will be displayed only for 5 seconds, if you don't click the volome bar within 5 seconds, it will be hidden automatically.

Simultaneously satisfy the different needs of users who want to adjust the mouse wheel and click the volume bar at the same time.

I'm sure this improvement will enhance the user experience even more than the current scenario