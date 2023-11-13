@lfisk There are a LOT of myths around private browsing. And IMO browser-makers tend to oversell the privacy aspects of it with the iconography (Spies/Ghosts etc).

All a private window is good for is avoiding anything you do in the private session "polluting" your regular profile (history, cookies, cache etc). It's not some kind of privacy "silver bullet" as some seem to think. Without a VPN your ISP will still see what sites (or IPs) you visit. Sites can still track your activities if you sign in to their services.

Use a private window for something you need to keep hidden from your regular profile data, then close it. People who use private windows as their default have completely misunderstood what they're for.