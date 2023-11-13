Constant logging out of accounts after closing browser (checked that cookies settings were on to allow all) and general issues signing into some accounts since newest update.
Since this newest Vivaldi update I've been logged out of all my accounts every time I close the browser, I've seen in previous forum posts that it all depends on cookies being saved or not and have since checked that my "accept cookies" and "third-party cookies" are set to "all" and "allow all" respectively but it has not made any difference. I've also just in general been having issues logging into accounts on Vivaldi specifically my second Gmail acct and my Vivaldi account when I was initially trying to post on the forum (I've instead resorted to using google chrome to post here).
mib3berlin
@tristanm80
Hi, to my knowledge nobody else report this here and I am logged in at moment in the forum with Vivaldi.
Any third party security software running?
AV software often block Vivaldi after an update.
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
Seems last update could have broken something with cookies, but i do not know what happened. Had a few persons in a chat running Vivaldi on Linux Mint and Windows 10 who told me about having to login again on all sites after they had exited Vivaldi. And cookieloss was never existent in previous 6.4 Stables.
@mib3berlin
Hello thanks for the reply, as far as I know I don't have any AV software, I've never downloaded any but this PC was bought second hand and when I first got it the only things downloaded were a couple of benchmark software (also if I look up "antivirus" in the windows search bar the only thing that pops up is the settings section).
As far as testing the ability to login to accounts I was having trouble with in a private browser, I was able to figure out that the Gmail issue seems to have something to do with when I'm attempting to login into a second account after I'm already logged into a separate one but if I manually search gmail in another tab and sign into the second acct that way there were no issues(private window or not). But the inability to login into the vivaldi forums persisted in the private window as well.
Thanks for any help.
@DoctorG Would you know if it seemed like enough people that it could legitimately be a problem on Vivaldi's end or is it more likely an issue on the users end?
@tristanm80 If you use a private window, you WILL get logged out of ALL sites when you close the browser. It's kind of the whole point of a private window...
@Pathduck Maybe you can confirm this... but from my experience it seems two Private windows share info between them. So if for instance you search something on Ebay in one private window and then do a search in Ebay in another private window the new Private window knows what you searched for in the first one...
@lfisk Yes, they share data.
@Pathduck Thanks for confirming and I'm not complaining I think a lot of people get confused with this... The default 3rd Party cookies being blocked in Private (Incognito) windows causes some site failures too...
@lfisk There are a LOT of myths around private browsing. And IMO browser-makers tend to oversell the privacy aspects of it with the iconography (Spies/Ghosts etc).
All a private window is good for is avoiding anything you do in the private session "polluting" your regular profile (history, cookies, cache etc). It's not some kind of privacy "silver bullet" as some seem to think. Without a VPN your ISP will still see what sites (or IPs) you visit. Sites can still track your activities if you sign in to their services.
Use a private window for something you need to keep hidden from your regular profile data, then close it. People who use private windows as their default have completely misunderstood what they're for.
@Pathduck Now if you could just get everybody to read this when they are having problems while using Private windows
I allow uBlock in Private but other extensions, especially my JavaScript blocker is disabled. Works nice for as you said not polluting my Regular history, cache... and viewing sites that require a lot of JS liberties.
Thanks again for the info/confirmation
@Pathduck I understand this my problem included two parts one with accounts not automatically logging in and the second being that I was having issues logging into some specific accounts all together.
I also had this happen today. Basically all the cookies were wiped. I could tell as when I went into the setting there were only a dozen or so cookies (from the sites that I just had used that session) vs the hundreds that would normally be there. This also happened with a recent update a month or two ago.
BTW- this had nothing to do with a private window. This was all in the regular default interface.
I hope the development teams looks at this.
DoctorG Ambassador
That is a weird issue, but i know about other users, they contacted me, with Vivaldi losing cookies, on Linux and Windows.