@LoneRanger12 Scroll down, and reload the page, will often fix or partially fix such broken webpage translations, as it does for English.

Far from perfect, but better than nothing.

As a test, I changed my Interface language to French, and translated my review page from English to French.

All but a couple of paragraphs were translated (I cannot vouch for the quality of the translation as I failed O'level French), and those were translated OK using the Translate Selected Text option.

It is a mystery to me why 99% of the page is translated, but those two short paragraphs were not. Refreshing the page did not help in this case.