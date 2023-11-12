(BUG) Webpage translation is broken across vivaldi browsers.
LoneRanger12
(BUG) Webpage translation is broken across vivaldi browsers. Either it translates half-heartedly or selectively or doesnt. And this isnt limited to desktop but also on mobile (but no image right now) apart from desktop.
6.4.3160.42 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
@LoneRanger12
Hi, please always add a link to such pages if you have issues, I guess it is: https://www.gadgets360.com/mobiles/news/redmi-13c-price-ngn-98100-launch-specifications-triple-rear-cameras-features-report-4563016
Work fine in German.
If you find such a page you can report it to the bug tracker and the developer could look into.
@LoneRanger12
It is different for German but Specification is not translated, for example.
Please report this, I can confirm this internal:
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@LoneRanger12 Scroll down, and reload the page, will often fix or partially fix such broken webpage translations, as it does for English.
Far from perfect, but better than nothing.
As a test, I changed my Interface language to French, and translated my review page from English to French.
All but a couple of paragraphs were translated (I cannot vouch for the quality of the translation as I failed O'level French), and those were translated OK using the Translate Selected Text option.
It is a mystery to me why 99% of the page is translated, but those two short paragraphs were not. Refreshing the page did not help in this case.
@Pesala
Hi, I can scroll and reload the example page but one paragraph is still not translated to German, for English it is a different paragraph:
All other text is translated so I guess this is not a translator bug but a Vivaldi one.
Pesala Ambassador
@mib3berlin For me, that paragraph is translated into English OK. Only one word fails, and that sentence is mixed up.
Redmi 13C price
Redmi 13C को फिलहाल Nigeria Has been launched in.
It should be:
Redmi 13C has now been launched in Nigeria.
mib3berlin
@Pesala
Strange, how can this be, a page is translated different for different user?
I was testing in Vivaldi 6.5 but checked in 6.4 stable too.
6.5 is set to English UK, stable to German.
LoneRanger12
@Pesala Yes, one word is left in hindi which should also have been translated.
Right now I am not talking about accuracy of the translations which are really bad even for me despite knowing hindi and english very well.
mib3berlin
Disabling the ad blocker give me the same result, only one word is still Hindi in the Price section in Vivaldi 6.4.
@mib3berlin Yes, I also thought so but adblocking isnt the culprit as same issue is there on android where sometimes many times webpage fails to translate.
@LoneRanger12
Yes, the Vivaldi translator is far from perfect.
This page is not a good example for a bug report, one word of a page not translated.
If you can find a page is really broken you can report it.
To be honest, Edge and Chrome does a nearly perfect job here but they spend billions of $ for man years to get it there.
@mib3berlin But if your translation service signs up people who want to improve and provide constant feedbacks via different langs the it can beat the hell out of chrome and edge.
Also, as I said before, I am not focusing on quality but the output.
@LoneRanger12
Vivaldi doesn't use user data to make the system better, they use an external system but on Vivaldi servers.
If you report a bug they can fix it and this possibly help for many other pages.
@mib3berlin If people want to contribute then what is the harm? If I want to sign-up and help in improving then it should be celebrated, isnt it?
@mib3berlin said in (BUG) Webpage translation is broken across vivaldi browsers.:
Vivaldi 6.5
wait a second, there is no Vivaldi 6.5 yet, it's an internal test version?
@iAN-CooG
Hi and yes, my daily driver is a test version but I always cross check with stable and/or snapshot builds.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin dev or snapshot builds are crashing and consuming too much battery on desktop and on mobile, they are freezing.