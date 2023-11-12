Problem with addressbar in Vivaldi 6.4 (hyperlinks)
RasheedHolland
I don't know what the heck happened, but all of a sudden I get to see that I can click on URL's in the addressbar (hyperlink), is this some type of new feature and how to disable it?
And to clarify, if the hyperlink fills all of the addressbar space, I can't select the right click menu in the addressbar. This is crazy stuff!
This is indeed crazy, all of a sudden the problem disappeared, I haven't got a clue what's going on.
@RasheedHolland Fun fact: I saw it probably on 6.1 or 6.2. Also not sure what it was and didn't manage to replicate this anymore.
@Hadden89 Jammed Ctrl key? Clean your keyboard
@Pathduck I might actually have changed the keyboard few releases ago
@Hadden89 said in Problem with addressbar in Vivaldi 6.4 (hyperlinks):
@RasheedHolland Fun fact: I saw it probably on 6.1 or 6.2. Also not sure what it was and didn't manage to replicate this anymore.
OK thanks, so I'm not the only one. What's so weird about it, is that it I didn't even need to restart Vivaldi, it started to act normally by itself. And no it was not a jammed Ctrl key. But this does remind me about a request that I wanted to make. Will soon post it.