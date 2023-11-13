(Suggestion) How to any open webpage (tab) to reading list. Cant find any option when right clicking on the tab.
LoneRanger12
I can easily same option when right clicking any link on desktop vivaldi.
@LoneRanger12
Hi, I use a shortcut:
You can create a command chain with it and add it to the menu or create an icon for it.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Ok, guide me. Still unclear. Noob here.
Also, why no direct option?
- Open the Reading List Panel
- Add the current page
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/reading-list-panel/
Or:
- Add the reading list popup to the UI
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/reading-list/
Or:
- Use the context menu editor to add the "Add to reading list" command.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
@LoneRanger12
Hm, no idea, it is "Add Page" in the Reading List Icon menu.
For shortcuts > https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/keyboard-shortcuts/
For Command Chains > https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/command-chains/
The possibilities are endless.
@Pathduck Last one, still need guidance. I dont want to mess into something that I am not familiar with.
@mib3berlin How did you got this ss?
@LoneRanger12
SS, meant shortcut?
Open Settings > search for "reading"
You get this:
Add your shortcut, I use Alt+R > ready.
@LoneRanger12 Then read the docs, and you will learn
Pesala Ambassador
@LoneRanger12 One can edit the menu to add Add Page to Reading List to the Tab context menu, but it is not the ideal location because the command only works for the Active Tab. If you right-click on a background tab, and select the menu option, the Active Tab is added to the reading list; not the background tab.
That is why the option is on the Webpage context menu.
@mib3berlin screenshot.
@Pesala Ok, since we are talking about how to add any open tab or link to reading list on desktop, then you can you guide me same on android because currently I have to go through many clicks, not a simple one way to add any tab to reading list so that I can read it anywhere vivaldi with account is active.
-
@LoneRanger12
You should really read the manual, the most user help other user here with problems, bugs and so forth but this is basic Vivaldi knowledge.
F1 > search for "screen shot".
@mib3berlin Will try but then work doesnt let me remember the keys and shortcuts for long.
