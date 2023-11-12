Unpacked Installed Extension disappears every browser restart?
-
I have installed AdNauseam in an unpacked format as there is no other way to have it installed on Vivaldi, however recently every time I close and re-open the browser it's not installed anymore and needs to be manually reinstalled, where before this was not the case.
I have not moved, renamed, or altered the extension's folder in any way after installing it. Having tried various versions of the extension in question I have reason to believe this may be a browser issue. Is there any solution or workaround?
-
-
I just installed the unpacked extension in a clean profile of Vivaldi 6.4 Stable, restarted the browser and it was still there.
Please try the troubleshooting steps:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
I run several unpacked extensions for development purposes and they are always available and do not need to be reloaded. I do not believe this is a Vivaldi issue.
-
After resetting (most of) my User Profile settings, the issue can no longer be replicated.
Thank you for the help and apologies for my negligence.
-
@monsieursp00ky Would be interesting to know what changed setting caused this - there is no setting in Vivaldi to control whether unpacked extensions are remove on start, except disabling Developer Mode in the Extension manager, which is all Chromium code.
-
@Pathduck Sad to say I'm not sure which specifically fixed it but to narrow it down I reset everything except my Bookmarks & Sync to Default settings.
If I had to guess there is likely some correlation with a Developer Mode toggle but that's a completely uneducated guess.