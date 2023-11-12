I have installed AdNauseam in an unpacked format as there is no other way to have it installed on Vivaldi, however recently every time I close and re-open the browser it's not installed anymore and needs to be manually reinstalled, where before this was not the case.

I have not moved, renamed, or altered the extension's folder in any way after installing it. Having tried various versions of the extension in question I have reason to believe this may be a browser issue. Is there any solution or workaround?