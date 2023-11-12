How to disable one extension on one particular site
I see from this page (https://support.google.com/chrome_webstore/answer/2664769?hl=en) how to create a whitelist of sites for an extension. I have one extension (Disable HTML5 Autoplay Reloaded) that I want to keep, except for one site. So I don't want to add the entire web to a whitelist. I would like to create a blacklist, that will disable this extension, for this one site. How can I do this?
@paulri You would need an extension manager which allow to activate/deactivate extensions per site via ruleset but:
- there is currently a bug which doubles the icons in the toolbars
- these kind of mechanism doesn't always works.
If you need it for the dictionary site we saw yesterday, just switch to an autoplay stopper which allow to make exclusion per site. Far easier and less prone to issues.
@Hadden89 Hadden89, that is the extension I have now. I see how to add sites to a whitelist, but not how to create a blacklist.
@paulri Try this way:
- In extension options check disable autoplay and autopreload (if you will).
This will enable the blocking for all sites...
- Then with the extension button uncheck disable autoplay when on a broken site and reload the page:
- The sites will be add to the exceptions, as seen in option page:
You may need to do this for some sites: sometimes, auto play blocking may break video pre-ads and thus their subsequent content is not reproducible anymore.
@Hadden89 So, there is a known/registered bug which ''doubles the icons in the toolbars"? In my case the extension buttons (icons) were not doubling but randomly multiplying, e.g. I could have 5-8 Bitwarden or some other extension's buttons. Before this behavior started I added 3 add-ons from https://dnslytics.com/browser-extensions-addons-accelerators so I 'linked' this browser misbehavior with these add-ons and I disabled all 3. Vivaldi went back to normal. I have not yet tried to re-enable them selectively one by one. Yet, I am not excluding that these spawning add-on buttons may be caused by crossing a specific threshold of installed add-ons. Do you have a link to the bug details page?
@Hadden89 You see - I added back the Country Flag add-on today after I wrote my comment and now I have 5 buttons for Hypothesis
Will disable now and try another add-on from that site.