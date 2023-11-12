How to reproduce:

Enable separate address and search box in settings. Enter some text to search for in the dedicated search box (e.g. "funny cat videos") and press Enter.

The previous (and strongly preferred) behaviour is that when you enter something into the search box and press Enter, the search would be run and the text in the search box remains there. This is great if you want to for example search for several similar things in sequence, you want to copy and paste the search query somewhere else or if you made a small typo in a long query and want to just edit one small part then run it again.

I don't know exactly which version where this was changed but it has been in maybe the last couple of months. Now the search box text is cleared when a search is run instead of instead of leaving the search text in place,. You can still see the history of search queries by clicking the dropdown arrow to the side of the search box but selecting any of these runs the selected query again and still leaves the search box empty. You can't select a previous query and just edit one part of it.

Assuming this 'improvement' was by design, please make this a configurable behaviour. In my humble and insignificant opinion it largely negates the value of a separate search box to always clear the search box after a search.