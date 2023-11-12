Youtube show ads
Hi, I use vivaldi 6.2.3110.143 and in youtube page ads are not blocked.My setting for ads and trackers are ON, but continue show me ads in youtube.Any suggestions?
@competition Try adding these lists. Youtube is reinforcing their block and stock blocker may fails but worth a shot.
Hi and thanks.How to use this links?Open and copy txt and paste in add domain in settings or...?
@competition Just copy the links as text (no need to open them) and create new lists for the adblocker pasting the links above (one link = one list).
Thanks again, not as described, it doesn't work and it doesn't save the links in Vivaldi Menu > Settings > Privacy > Tracker and Ad Blocking > Exceptions > Manage blocking level per site:
@competition The links should be add in sources > add new sources
competition
Can you help me how to get to "add new sources" sorry but in vivaldi mobile settings I can't find this menu
Edit:Fixed i see this menu
@competition nice
I don't have it in google store yet, but I see my a fellow citizen Maria Popova has released version 6.4 RC1
@competition My fault. Is the snapshot (black version); Stable (red) is still 6.2 in stores
No problem my friend, thanks very much for help, and hopefully the next version will fix the built-in adblock
im getting same issue. sometimes ads on youtube is not blocked nowadays.
edwardp Ambassador
For me, both on desktop and Android, it is hit (blocked) or miss (not blocked), mostly have been misses. But YT is being sued under Ireland law over the anti-ad-blocking method they're using.
https://www.theregister.com/2023/11/11/meta_youtube_criminal_charges/