I can't log in to facebook
I can't log in to facebook. The ads options window will appear. I click without ads. A window with terms of use will appear. I click I agree. And the first perch pops up again, and so it goes round and round.
I tried to delete the cookies, I canceled the blocking. It didn't help.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Luboslav Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Try to hit Ctrl+F5.
Disable Vivaldi Blocker on facebook.
@Luboslav Try in guest window to exclude an extension issue
@Hadden89
I tried as a guest, same result.
@DoctorG
Facebook is set to not block.
Same result.
@Luboslav Awkard. Try a new profile or a standalone install.
Other security softwares also can interfere (Adguard, Antivirus, Firewalls and so on).
@Hadden89
I tried the standalone version. I turned off the antivirus.
Same result.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Luboslav With latest Vivaldi 6.4.3160.42 Stable?
@DoctorG
Vivaldi.6.4.3160.42.x64.exe
yes
It works fine on the iphone. But it doesn't work in Windows.
I came from work. And it works. Out of nowhere.
Thank you all for your efforts