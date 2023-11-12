Hi all,

I am currently using a number of

Computers

Extensions

Profiles

With that combinations I recularely have to manually sync extensions between the different profiles. I try to keep a list of the Chrome Web Store links but it is still a huge effort and often I notice that somewhere some extensions are deprecated or missing.

I am a big fan of chocolatey for win installs and of course apt for linux.

With that in background I want to create some scripts that keep my extensions clean and make a centralized list of all installed extensions.

This brings me to the question, how?

Where are the extensions installed to?

I found cryptic directories under:

C:\Users<user>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Profile 1\Extensions<extension hash?>

But I noticed that the number of directories are lower than the number of currently installed extensions.

Is it still possible to identify the dirs and copy them between profiles and installs?

Is there any other possibility to install or remove extensions from a script?

I am thinking of a command line option when starting vivaldi?

Hope there is a way and you can help me.

Thanks.