Switching to the 2nd, locked tab level by just hovering
over the stacked tab in the 1st tab level (or "mouse-over") -for future forum searches-.
I remember the hover-over for opening web panels automatically, has anyone attempted this one - or does it exist in this sub-forum? - I searched for it but couldn't find anything, nor can I remember such thing with VivaldiHooks (RIP) - but I could be wrong -.
Who is interested in some "modding exercise" aka finding it out if it is a valid (because... quicker) workflow?
(I hate that
tstor
sideberygive so much more "overview" automatically, as they present everything in a tree, in Vivaldi it's click, click, click )
barbudo2005
Did you try the fantastic mod by @luetage: Activate Tab On Hover?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/50354/activate-tab-on-hover/4
At some point it failed to tab stack but I made up for it with AHK.
@barbudo2005 No, thanks, I'll give it a read and a try later to see how it does
Also... try including the mouse cursor in the videos next time, this one is like watching a magic show
barbudo2005
@npro Said:
...is like watching a magic show.
Yes, it is magic.
If you are interested I can post the code in AHK for tab stacks.
@barbudo2005 I had it working for tab stacks/stacks in the second row, but Vivaldi changed the underlying code in an update, it broke and I found no way to fix it.
barbudo2005
It is very clear to me that you work wonders but you have not yet reached the point of making magic.