Hi everybody!

It happens that my iPad - even if syncronized with my Vivaldi account - does not "respect" the basic settings between iPhone and Desktop, even forcing the settings and changing, for example, the chosen and set search engine.

I would like to point out that my iPad is configured with the same account as the iPhone.

For example, a little while ago I used the iPad, which uses Startpage as a search engine, despite the fact that in synchronization I had set up and used Onesearch with both iPhone and Desktop until recently.

Unfortunately the result is that, at this moment on the Desktop PC from which I am writing this request for help, the search engine has been affected by the iPad in synchronization and replaced with Startpage.com.

In practice it would seem that the iPad is the highest level in the hierarchy of the three devices.

Does Vivaldi accept three synchronized devices? And what precautions should be taken in these cases?