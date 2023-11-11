Vivaldi address bar searches are not using my default chosen browser
-
I have checked my default search to be google. I tried to use the brave search browser. I am fed up. I switched back to google and now I am still getting brave results when i use address bar search.
-
Is the brave search via an extension?
-
I must say I do not have this problem. I have switched default search engine back and forth and the one I choose is the one that is being used.
-
RiveDroite Ambassador
@sasTRADES Can you post a screenshot of your settings where the search engine is selected?
-
Streptococcus
I must be missing something. Why would you expect a search made from one browser to open a different browser to get the results?
-
RiveDroite Ambassador
@Streptococcus I think they meant Brave search.