Browser getting glitchy
-
This strange issue happening to me more than a lot of time now.
I did not run my browser for couple of days (personal reason) and just launched it and got this
often happens to me, like as soon as I keep off for couple of days, any fix that won't make go delete the conf folder to reset it completely?
here my setup:
Icon name: computer-laptop
Chassis: laptop
Operating System: openSUSE Tumbleweed
CPE OS Name: cpe:/o:opensuse:tumbleweed:20231108
Kernel: Linux 6.5.9-1-default
Architecture: x86-64
Hardware Vendor: ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
Hardware Model: K52F
-
mib3berlin
@unclemez
Hi, this is a Mesa error after an Opensuse update.
Try to start Vivaldi with
--disable-gpufrom a terminal, if it start disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages.
There was an article about in Ghacks, I had to delete all GPUcache folders to get it work again.
https://www.ghacks.net/2023/07/12/chromium-based-browsers-are-not-loading-pages-properly-on-linux-heres-how-to-fix-it/
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin
cool! I got an answer directing me to that link but i already deleted the folder rebuilt my setup, it is working now bt I take good note of what you pointed at and will submit to bugzilla of openSUSE so they can look at that
Thanks a million