Downloads and File save as not using the same directory
When I download a file from the web it is stored in my identified default directory "D:\Downloads" however, when saving the page as an HTML that file is saved in "D:\OndDrive\Downloads"
Is there a way to have both of those go the the identified download directory in Vivaldi's settings?
Running the latest version of V on Win 10.
Thanks, Matthew
mib3berlin
@mhile
Hi, try to disable "Save Files to Default Location ...".
Enable "Update Default Location ...".
Save a HTML file and choose "D:\Downloads".
Enable "Save Files to Default Location ...".
Cheers, mib
WORKED! Thanks for the assistance.