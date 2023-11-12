Solved some urls bloked
-
I don't understand why this url is doesn't work :
https://espaceclient.prixtel.com
It's good with chromium, firefox..
-
@fafar Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@fafar It's down for everyone.
https://downforeveryoneorjustme.com/espaceclient.prixtel.com?proto=https
https://www.isitdownrightnow.com/espaceclient.prixtel.com.html
$ curl -I https://espaceclient.prixtel.com/ HTTP/2 403 server: awselb/2.0 date: Sat, 11 Nov 2023 17:22:35 GMT content-type: text/html content-length: 118
-
I don't understand :
It's good with firefox yet
-
With vivaldi, there's nothing :
-
-
@fafar That's not the same url.
https://espaceclient.prixtel.com/lignes/suiviconso
=> Still down.
Reload the page in Firefox.
-
(/assets/uploads/files/1699723957917-01d3b9f2-0731-4c12-96af-9d804ab6d0e5-image.png)
-
with firefox, I assure you I can connect, but with vivaldi, the page is blank.
-
Using VPN/Proxy?
And I assure you that the site gives a 403 forbidden from everywhere else, in ALL browsers.
Probably the site blocks requests from some countries.
-
no vpn, no proxy.
Just pihole
-
@fafar said in some urls bloked:
Just pihole
Well, then configure it correctly.
This is Firefox for me:
-
I try without pihole : all is right with firefox and chromium
-
-
-
@fafar Seriously, I don't understand why people run Pihole and have no idea how to troubleshoot network issues
-
pihole is not the problem, i tried to disable it, and it's good with FF.
I had verified a lot of Troubleshooting issues before, like extensions, etc... But I hadn't delete all cookies.
I just do it and it works now.
thanks
-
It doesn't explain why it not good for you !
-
@fafar I don't care why it don't work for me because I have no interest in using that site
Like I said, they probably block all requests from other countries. Stupid, but some sites do so.
-
@Pathduck said in some urls bloked:
I don't care why it don't work for me because I have no interest in using that site
I can imagine !
Thanks for your fast answer.
But this issue can be closed. Can I do it ?
-
