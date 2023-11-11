Beginning a couple of releases ago my cursor has not been enabled at a site I need to access.

Previously when accessing the site the userid field would show a cursor at the left side of the field so I could enter my user name. Now it does not and I am unable to place one there with my mouse, such that I cannot log in. With Safari it does present a cursor in the logon screen and I am able to log in.

I should mention that this site is a portal to my health care provider.

I am running macos 14.1.1 and version 6.4.3160.42 of V.