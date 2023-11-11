Cursor not being enabled anymore
Beginning a couple of releases ago my cursor has not been enabled at a site I need to access.
Previously when accessing the site the userid field would show a cursor at the left side of the field so I could enter my user name. Now it does not and I am unable to place one there with my mouse, such that I cannot log in. With Safari it does present a cursor in the logon screen and I am able to log in.
I should mention that this site is a portal to my health care provider.
I am running macos 14.1.1 and version 6.4.3160.42 of V.
OakdaleFTL
@BartinVA Without the site's name (URL, etc.), there's no way to check this...
Does it happen on any other site?
I am beginning to think it is Ublock Origin.
I have to click on that blue symbol to get it to display a cursor each time I log on. The various settings on UO are too complicated for me but I should consider this subject closed.