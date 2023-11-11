Hi, I love having new tabs opened in tab stacks but for whatever reason this feature doesn't work on pinned tabs. When I have for example the forums.vivaldi.net as a tab then new tabs open in a newly created stack. However when I pin forums.vivaldi.net, new tabs, opened from it, open simply next to each other and a stack is never created.

Something else that confused me is the following behaviour: when you create a tab stack from two tabs and pin it, both tabs will be pinned. then you can open new tabs from those in the stack, which will not be pinned. however, you can not unpin either one of the originally pinned tabs. considering that other tabs in the stack can be unpinned, this seems like a simple feature to implement.

Relating to this, is there any way to have tab stacks stay stacked, even when all tabs except one are removed?