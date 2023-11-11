New tab as tab stack with related tab not working with pinned tabs
Hi, I love having new tabs opened in tab stacks but for whatever reason this feature doesn't work on pinned tabs. When I have for example the forums.vivaldi.net as a tab then new tabs open in a newly created stack. However when I pin forums.vivaldi.net, new tabs, opened from it, open simply next to each other and a stack is never created.
Something else that confused me is the following behaviour: when you create a tab stack from two tabs and pin it, both tabs will be pinned. then you can open new tabs from those in the stack, which will not be pinned. however, you can not unpin either one of the originally pinned tabs. considering that other tabs in the stack can be unpinned, this seems like a simple feature to implement.
Relating to this, is there any way to have tab stacks stay stacked, even when all tabs except one are removed?
Regarding number 3: I found that you can lock the second taskbar, which mostly achieves that.
@tonycamonte Said:
Like this :
Look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90425/can-i-force-opening-certain-urls-in-certain-tab-stacks/2
This is not the behaviour I want. I don't want a tab stack next to the pinned tab. The pinned tab should be part of the tab stack. Otherwise I'll just have two tabs directly related two each other in the top bar. This defeats the whole idea of grouping related tabs.
@tonycamonte Said:
I don't want a tab stack next to the pinned tab. The pinned tab should be part of the tab stack.
"Don't want" and "should" are very nice words.
I recommend you that use more the word "compromise".
Sorry for the language, didn't mean to sound privileged. It just seems only logical to me that that is the behaviour. I don't see any reason why someone would want the pinned tab to not be part of the stack. Correct me if I'm wrong.
In Vivaldi you must choose:
If the tab is pinned the new tabs don't open in a tab stack.
If the tab is not pinned the new tabs open in a tab stack.
What is more important to you :
That they open in a tab stack or that the main one is pinned.