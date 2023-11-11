Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have installed Vivaldi (version 6.2.3105.58) today in my Mac. Every time that I quit the browser it reacts as if the quiting was unexpected. Do you know why?
What version of macOS are you on?
Why Open the Web?
Despite the connecting purpose of the Web, it is not entirely open to all of its users.
When used correctly, HTML documents can be displayed across platforms and devices.
However, many devices are excluded access to Web content.
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.