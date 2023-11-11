Vivaldi Password settings GUI has changed?
I don't know what happened, but I had bookmarked the Chrome settings page where you could configure password settings, like if Vivaldi should offer to save passwords or not. Does this still exist, and where to find this? Because I get to see some other screen now. Also, for some reason, Vivaldi was set to block third party cookies only in Incognito Mode, I wonder what's up with that?
@RasheedHolland Yes, there is now the Chrome Password Manager, bookmark it instead:
chrome://password-manager/passwords
(Yes it says "Vivaldi" but this is all Chromium UI)
Also, for some reason, Vivaldi was set to block third party cookies only in Incognito Mode, I wonder what's up with that?
It's the default.
I've never seen that setting reset to default over hundreds of Snapshot updates. Maybe you got unlucky.
To clarify, the address that I bookmarked was chrome://settings/passwords, but this now leads me to the wrong page. But apparently I now need vivaldi://password-manager/settings, so thanks for the help. But with Viv 6.1 the screen looked different, now I only see settings related to passwords. So this Vivaldi Password Manager thingy is new.
@RasheedHolland said in Vivaldi Password settings GUI has changed?:
So this Vivaldi Password Manager thingy is new.
Yes.
Also, it's not actually "Vivaldi" - like I said it's Chromium code.
https://blog.google/products/chrome/google-chrome-password-manager-new-features/
Yes, that's what I thought and I'm not happy with this crappy redesign of Chrome/Chromium. I would like to see Vivaldi getting its own settings for this stuff. Same thing with when you have to delete cookies, they have introduced extra clicks to get the job done.
By the way, I was thinking, would Vivaldi ever consider switching to some other engine like WebView 2? This is of course also controlled by Microsoft, but from what I understood, DuckDuckGo makes use of it on Windows.
@RasheedHolland said in Vivaldi Password settings GUI has changed?:
By the way, I was thinking, would Vivaldi ever consider switching to some other engine like WebView 2?
How should I know?
@RasheedHolland Well, we'll likely lose mac/linux support so I doubt will happen.
Chromium pages change often... better to bookmark just
chrome://settingswhich likely will stay for a long time.
@Hadden89 I've made bookmarks for these:
vivaldi://restart vivaldi://apps vivaldi://downloads chrome://settings vivaldi:/media-internals vivaldi://net-internals vivaldi://net-export vivaldi://sync-internals/ vivaldi://components chrome://settings/cookies vivaldi://experiments/ vivaldi://flags/ vivaldi://inspect/#apps vivaldi://password-manager/passwords vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/ vivaldi://system
I also have a nice addition to the Tools menu
@Pathduck I also add some pages in the menu:
Albeit the last one is not exactly for chromium
@Pathduck The only thing which annoy me a bit is I can't use middle click to open links in a new tab from the menu //edit: forgot about command chains, even if a bit overkill to do that
Good point, but I just wondered about your opinion a bit, if it's realistic or not.
I've read that WebView2 is also coming to macOS and Linux. But now that I think of it, I wonder if it can support Chrome extensions. I haven't actually tried DuckDuckGo on Windows (Windows Store is broken on my machine and they don't provide an .exe file), but it's supposed to be pretty fast and of course they have removed all of the MS spyware. And yes, I will bookmark that page, thanks.
You forgot about this one, at least to me it's handy. I hope Vivaldi will soon get an option to save zoom settings, because you will have to reconfigure it when reinstalling, very annoying.
vivaldi://settings/content/zoomLevels
@RasheedHolland said in Vivaldi Password settings GUI has changed?:
I wonder if it can support Chrome
That's the whole point. If Webview2 is pushed in the chromium master branches, then vivaldi will have it.
If it it something MS forked for Edge, nope. Also,
vivaldi://gpu&
vivaldi://themecolors/
Yes but that's not what I meant. I believe that the WebView2 engine is something that's independent from Chromium
and Blink. Like I said, DDG uses it for their desktop browser on Windows. Perhaps you can try it and tell me if it's really that fast. Actually, it's a bit confusing to me, I now read that it's indeed based on Edge, which uses Blink as rendering machine.