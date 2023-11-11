coopy and paste with vivaldi and linux 21.2 victoria
Using runbox.com for email provider
want to take a copy of image in email and compose and paste into a new email.
control c & control v do not seem to work.
neither does shift control c & shift control v work
using firefox as backup browser i was able to copy & paste the above from the firefox browser to this vivadi browser. but runbox.com is in vivaldi and i can't copy and paste jokes.
is it fair to ask linux problem questions on this forum? I am remaining with vivaldi, but have switched to linux and remain technologically challenged.
@Smeeding2535 Questions not related to Vivaldi please at https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/31/gnu-linux
DoctorG Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 Which Vivaldi version?
Does the context menu work for copying the image?
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
how do i find out which version of vivaldi i am using? And Thank you Dr. G
@Smeeding2535 Vivaldi menu Help → About
what i have
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 160afb130e98d47754ca92d477dfe950a5c0b4c1
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 11.6.189.22
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/116.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=cinnamon-1958-Hezekiah3006-/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable-0_TIME32367 --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/bearzillla/.config/vivaldi/Default
i did a copy and paste within vivaldi see two lines above....but if in my email provider Runbox.com my ability to copy and paste does not work all on linux
@Smeeding2535 Upgrade to 6.4.3160.42 and try again if copy and paste works.
@DoctorG
I go to vivaldi in top left hand corner of screen
click on help
there is no check for updates
next move?
fixing to have to leave for grandson's soccer game---wet miserably cold, but have to go!
Do you use Runbox webpage as mail client in browser or the Vivaldi Mail client?
@Smeeding2535 No, check in shell (Terminal)
and use these commands each:
sudo apt update
sudo apt upgrade
@Smeeding2535 Have a nice day. And good luck for fixing.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 I test with trial account Runbox 7 on my Debian 12 KDE and can confirm, that with Vivaldi in a HTML message hover on image and context menu Copy Image fails.
//EDIT: But same with Firefox 115 ESR and Chromium 119.
And can you please contact support of Runbox?
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
I will confirm the issue internally after you reported.
How is it possible that you have Vivaldi 6.2,
when in your previous post you had 6.4 ?
Did you reinstall Mint and installed an older Vivaldi version somehow?
If so then this must be Vivaldi's problem not adding itself to the list of additional repos or the Software Manager/Center/Store does not see it, a common issue for Mint and Ubuntus lately it seems, I think I've seen that many times already. Bad for Vivaldi, Mint, Ubuntu... who is responsible for this -unfriendly to newcomers- mess.
/added: @Smeeding2535
Go to Software Manager and in the Hamburger Menu there click "Refresh list of packages". Does Vivaldi version 6.4 show up?
hmm maybe Update Manager is what you should be looking for, I have forgotten about Mint.
-
@DoctorG
runbox mail client in runbox.
Are
you familiar with vivaldi Mail? any videos websites to research it, you could recommend? We are looking to abandon windows outlook....
-
Dr. G,
Update/upgrade THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU
It worked!!!!!!!!
-
@npro
in linux i did an update and then upgrade to 39 apps. Then i go to Vivaldi square in the upper left corner, click help, click about and i saw vivaldi 6.2
as i paste here
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 160afb130e98d47754ca92d477dfe950a5c0b4c1
OS Linux
Just checked and still can't copy and paste from email received in runbox.com and resend to another email acct in runbox.com so it seems the versions are irrelevant
-
@Smeeding2535 said in coopy and paste with vivaldi and linux 21.2 victoria:
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
@npro said in coopy and paste with vivaldi and linux 21.2 victoria:
the Software Manager/Center/Store does not see it, a common issue for Mint and Ubuntus lately it seems
Well, the current version is 6.4.3160.42