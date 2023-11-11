It would be really useful if we could synchronize scrolling between tiled tabs. For example, I often go to concerts. Beforehand, I like to check the setlist of the previous concerts to get an idea of what they might be playing. I often open the setlist of the last 3 or so concerts on setlist.fm and tile them vertically, so I can see all 3 setlists at once. When I have to scroll down, I have to do it in each tab, and also make sure I scroll down by the same amount in each tab.

So what I'm proposing is, for example, a toggle/checkbox in the toolbar or floating at the bottom of the screen to synchronize scrolling between the tiled tabs. So when I scroll in one tab, the others scroll with it. This way, it can be toggled without having to go to Settings first.