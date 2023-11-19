Three different problem started a week ago
I'm using Vivaldi 6.4.3160.42 on MX Linux. About a week ago, three seemingly unrelated problems started at the same time:
Every time I start Vivaldi, it opens with a notice that I "opted-in" for ads (despite having long ago opted out, and opting out again each time in response to the notice).
Speed dials are blank, usually when opening second-level speed dial pages and sometimes at the main level. This appears to happen only at the initial launch of Vivaldi (once fixed, it's good for the rest of the session), and appears to be tied to when the speed dial page is carried over from a previous session. Opening a fresh speed dial tab appears to fix it. This issue has been separately reported.
Opening a private window immediately crashes and closes Vivaldi (the session disappears). This seems to happen only the "first time" each day. Relaunching Vivaldi and then launching a private window works after that (but the problem repeats the next day; I typically open Vivaldi after booting up and leave it open for the rest of the day).
The same version of Vivaldi on another computer, also running MX Linux, has the same issue with speed dials, but not the private window or ads opt-out issues.
Speed dials and the ad opt-out have in common the possibility that the issues are related to database corruption. However, both Vivaldi installations automatically sync, so a corrupted database should be the same on both.
Three different issues starting at the same time seems unlikely to be coincidence.
The speed dial issue is apparently being worked on. A topic search didn't reveal the other two issues as having been reported. Before engaging in lengthy, pain-in-the-butt diagnostics, I just wanted to check whether these are known issues, or the three-problem pattern points to something to try first or to not bother trying.
Update: The ad opt-out issue turned out to be a specific website, which was typically a retained open tab. Coincidentally, they changed their ad policy at about the same time as the other issues started, requiring login as a subscriber to remember the ad opt-out setting from session to session.
The other two issues have been reported by others, so the coincidence is likely version-related.
mib3berlin
@fixer1234
Hi, the issue with private windows is reported and to as:
VB-99792
Crash while creating Private Window
Confirmed, a developer is assigned.
Can you post a screen shot of this "opted-in" popup?
I never saw this in Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
@fixer1234 said in Three different problem started a week ago:
Speed dials are blank,
This is "known" see
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91506/speed-dial-blank-thumbnails-and-not-working-bookmarks-and-folders
notice ... "opted-in" for ads
Are you referring to the "Ad Blocking Source" - "Allow ads from our partners (support Vivaldi)"?
I have this enabled but have never seen a Notice regarding it!
If not, I have no idea where you found the setting to "opt out"!?
@mib3berlin Thanks. When I boot up tomorrow, I'll try to remember to get a screen shot.