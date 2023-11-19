I'm using Vivaldi 6.4.3160.42 on MX Linux. About a week ago, three seemingly unrelated problems started at the same time:

Every time I start Vivaldi, it opens with a notice that I "opted-in" for ads (despite having long ago opted out, and opting out again each time in response to the notice).

Speed dials are blank, usually when opening second-level speed dial pages and sometimes at the main level. This appears to happen only at the initial launch of Vivaldi (once fixed, it's good for the rest of the session), and appears to be tied to when the speed dial page is carried over from a previous session. Opening a fresh speed dial tab appears to fix it. This issue has been separately reported.

Opening a private window immediately crashes and closes Vivaldi (the session disappears). This seems to happen only the "first time" each day. Relaunching Vivaldi and then launching a private window works after that (but the problem repeats the next day; I typically open Vivaldi after booting up and leave it open for the rest of the day).

The same version of Vivaldi on another computer, also running MX Linux, has the same issue with speed dials, but not the private window or ads opt-out issues.

Speed dials and the ad opt-out have in common the possibility that the issues are related to database corruption. However, both Vivaldi installations automatically sync, so a corrupted database should be the same on both.

Three different issues starting at the same time seems unlikely to be coincidence.

The speed dial issue is apparently being worked on. A topic search didn't reveal the other two issues as having been reported. Before engaging in lengthy, pain-in-the-butt diagnostics, I just wanted to check whether these are known issues, or the three-problem pattern points to something to try first or to not bother trying.

Update: The ad opt-out issue turned out to be a specific website, which was typically a retained open tab. Coincidentally, they changed their ad policy at about the same time as the other issues started, requiring login as a subscriber to remember the ad opt-out setting from session to session.

The other two issues have been reported by others, so the coincidence is likely version-related.