Vivaldi Mobile 6.4 RC 1 - Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3171.49
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot is the first release candidate for Vivaldi Mobile 6.4 release on Android.
Jay first
Drag a tab = crash
@Vladimyr
Hi, it will not be fixed if it is not reported to the bug tracker.
Please explain where you drag a tab, tab viewer, tab bar?
I can do both with out a crash.
Better open a new thread for such issues with all information, this sounds like:"Car broken".
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin it crashes anywhere, in tab bar and tab viewer. Actually, I have no idea what else can help to locate the issue.
If you say that it is non well-known, ok, I'll report it and supply the crash log
@Vladimyr
Thanks, the crash log will help a lot to solve it.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
edwardp Ambassador
Thank you for the update.
@mib3berlin it's VAB-8247.
I can do some additional tests, if it can help.
The bug is 100% reproducable.
I can also record video screencast
@Vladimyr
Hi, I guess the crash log is enough at moment, if the developer need additional information they ping you.
By the way, interesting device.
Cheers, mib
when the address bar and the hint bar are located at the bottom, then if you click on the search bar while on the site, the hint bar is covered by the keyboard.
Android 13; One UI Core 5.1
Vivaldi Browser Snapshot 6.4.3171.49
Submitted a bug report: VAB-8249
also, long-existing bug with lists... (bookmarks etc.)
hope it will be fixed finally.
reported as VAB-8248
@Vladimyr
Hi, this is fixed internally since a few days.
Your report is marked as duplicate of VAB-7498.
Cheers, mib
shaedrashiro
The color of disappears in the search bar.
There is an empty area at the bottom of the search bar, when using the desktop mode of the Smartphone.
I can always tell when Vivaldi updates because all its shortcut icons on my homescreen are orphaned.
-
Christoph142
The task switcher button is still slightly moving to the right when the bar shows up
Aaron Translator
Still waiting for Custom menu (VAB-8148)
shaedrashiro
There's something weird going on with eyelashes in vivaldi.
Я больше не могу пользоваться этим браузером.
Я не вижу адреса сайта - когда я нажимаю на строку адреса, у меня нет никаких подсказок - чтобы отредактровать адрес сайта, на котором я сейчас нахожусь.
Шпаньков не смог подтвердить, хотя я на андроид 13 и на андроид 8 полностью воспроизвел проблему
