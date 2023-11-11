Not able to drag "Page Zoom" icon when trying to customize toolbar
I am able to drag other icons but not the "Page Zoom".
Please advice if this is normal (default) or is this a bug ?
Thanks much.
OakdaleFTL
Not sure if it's a bug... But you can re-arrange the other icons on the status bar around it:
Anyone know if this is a bug ?
OakdaleFTL
@bsql61 Might it just be a feature you'd like that hasn't yet been implimented?
The so-called Page Zoom icon includes a reset button and a numerical percentage field on either side of a slider control... That's a little complicated to be called an icon, no?
At any rate, its placement can be effected by moving/removing other Status Bar icons. (As I illustrated...)