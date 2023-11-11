Which version of Vivaldi works with High Sierra on Mac?
Hi, I would like to install Vivaldi in my Mac. I have High Sierra as a IOS system ( 10.13.6). At which adress can I find the right version of Vivaldi?
OakdaleFTL
@dudgig It seems current versions require Catalina (OS X 10.15)... (I feel your pain!) But are you sure you want to stay with High Sierra?
You can check here to see if your computer can upgrade to Catalina.
(The problems I had won't bother you: High Sierra already uses APFS...)
Me, I'm worried about when the Chromium Project makes OS X unusable!
Unfortunately, whatever goes for Chrome/Chromium goes for Vivaldi, as it's built on the same base.
I'm not on MackOS but a quick web search finds:
https://support.google.com/chrome/thread/201677332?hl=en&msgid=213807320
https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/chrome-is-dropping-support-for-macos-10-13-and-10-14-this-summer-version-116-is-their-last-version-that-is-too-soon-updated-post.2388055/
https://www.reddit.com/r/macgaming/comments/138f2c3/steam_and_chromiums_drop_of_support_for_macos/
Bit inconsistent reporting, either 113 or 116.
So it would be Vivaldi.6.2.3105.58 first, as it's based on C116.
https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=mac
Actually, you could always try the 6.4 builds but if it fails that's that, there's no support.
OakdaleFTL
Another route for older Macs is the Catalina patches... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mytdmyZNgsM
(Although I don't often use it, I still have an El Capitan machine. If I try to upgrade it, I'll mention the results...)
It could be worse: I decided to give DuckDuckGo a try... It worked okay, but immediately gave me this:
Not an encouraging trend!
