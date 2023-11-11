Hello Vivaldi Community,

Recently decided to try out this new browser and I loved it. I have a very specific problem though, and I'm hoping one of you computer wizards could help me out.

I really like the convenience of web panels and how you can put websites you frequently visit on there. I do a lot of creative work and like to drag images from a website to another to copy or upload.

A problem happens when I drag images from the normal tab to a web panel. Sometimes the image uploads fine. Most of the time the image does nothing or opens in a new tab with the image address.

Anyone that has a clue with what's going on here, I would really appreciate it if you could help me out.