Dragged images appear in new tabs or don't show up at all
Hello Vivaldi Community,
Recently decided to try out this new browser and I loved it. I have a very specific problem though, and I'm hoping one of you computer wizards could help me out.
I really like the convenience of web panels and how you can put websites you frequently visit on there. I do a lot of creative work and like to drag images from a website to another to copy or upload.
A problem happens when I drag images from the normal tab to a web panel. Sometimes the image uploads fine. Most of the time the image does nothing or opens in a new tab with the image address.
Anyone that has a clue with what's going on here, I would really appreciate it if you could help me out.
Update:
Clicking "Show desktop version" for the web panel allows me to drag and drop the images successfully only after I click "open image in new tab" and drag it from that tab. Otherwise it still doesn't work when I try to drag images straight from the web.
@Happybob Which webpanel URL? So others can test, if possible.
As I know, webpanels doesn't act exactly as tabs, so this might explain the issue.
With desktop version, indeed, there are more chances it will work properly.
you can put websites you frequently visit on there
Still would be better using tabs and bookmarks. Webpanels are not hibernated, consuming resources even if not need.
