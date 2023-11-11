2 bookmark bar below adddress bar. can vivaldi do that
-
I tried vivaldi sometime then give up.
Now I want 2 row bookmark bar. Can vivaldi do that? now chrome only have one bookmarkbar. I want two. if so then I will download. position be alway top, below the address bar.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@jian9 It only has one Bookmarks bar.
You can request an option for additional Bookmark bars in this Forum thread, which is where Vivaldi's developers look when adding new features. But check that thread first, to make sure this hasn't previously been requested.
If Chrome itself is also providing only one Bookmark bar, then it may be a limitation of Chromium.