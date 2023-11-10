High CPU Usage without any Tabs open - Mail/Feeds responsible ?
-
Hi there,
some weird behavior.
Edge is showing a PDF and is playing a video.
Vivaldi did not have a single Tab open.
This started recently, and CPU goes only up from there.
Only change was enabling Mail + Feeds, and adding 30+ Feeds.
Task-Manager in Vivaldi also shows Browser and Mail/Feeds as Tasks with most CPU usage, Extensions are only a fraction.
Any ideas ?
Thanks.
PS: Refresh of Feeds is set to "Every 2 Hours" for all - So it should not have a constant impact on CPU usage.
PPS: Not using a high-end computer. Windows 10 on an older I7 processor - Older, but not a weak machine.
-
mib3berlin
@sushinator
Hi, some user report this with enabled mail+ features.
Nobody knows why, I add one feed for a test and get the same.
Removing the feed and add it again work without high CPU usage.
Do you use mail and calendar clients?
Cheers, mib
-
Hi @mib3berlin
No, did not set those up. I just use the feeds.
-
sushinator
@mib3berlin Added some info about my computer.
-
mib3berlin
@sushinator
As I mention, I test this with a clean profile setup one feed and get 30% CPU usage constantly.
After it fetch all messages.
I don't use feeds usually but mail and calendar on several Vivaldi installs and get 0-3% CPU usage when Vivaldi is idle.
Disable the feature for a test, no idea if you have to restart Vivaldi.
-
@mib3berlin
I will test, thanks for seconding the issue