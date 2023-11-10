Hi there,

some weird behavior.

Edge is showing a PDF and is playing a video.

Vivaldi did not have a single Tab open.

This started recently, and CPU goes only up from there.

Only change was enabling Mail + Feeds, and adding 30+ Feeds.

Task-Manager in Vivaldi also shows Browser and Mail/Feeds as Tasks with most CPU usage, Extensions are only a fraction.

Any ideas ?

Thanks.

PS: Refresh of Feeds is set to "Every 2 Hours" for all - So it should not have a constant impact on CPU usage.

PPS: Not using a high-end computer. Windows 10 on an older I7 processor - Older, but not a weak machine.